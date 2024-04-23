Prince Narula Reveals If He And Yuvika Chaudhary Are Expecting Their First Child

Yuvika Chaudhary shared this image. (courtesy: yuvikachaudhary)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are reportedly expecting their first child. The pregnancy rumours began after Prince Narula appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where he dropped hints about their impending parenthood. During the conversation, Bharti jokingly asked Prince Narula when she could expect to see him and Yuvika as parents. To this, Prince replied, "Jald hi (Very soon)." Since then, rumours have been rife about their pregnancy. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actors on this matter.

Addressing what took them so long, Prince explained that they had long been planning for a child but decided to wait until they settled in their own home in Mumbai. He said, "Mujhe bacha tab karna tha jab Mumbai mein mera ghar ho. Speed mein bhagna na ho, har cheez ke liye time ho. (I wanted to have a child when I had my own home in Mumbai. I didn't want to rush, I wanted time for everything.)

In January 2024, the couple bought their first home in Mumbai. Announcing the good news, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula shared a photo on Instagram. In the picture, they can be seen flashing their warmest smiles while looking into each other's eyes. They can be seen standing in front of a board that reads, "Welcome Home."

In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, Yuvika opened up about her desire to have kids. She said, "Before marriage, people persistent…'shadi kara lo (get married)'. Thereafter, they get on to you with, ‘When are you having a kid'. No one asks, when are you getting a diamond (laughs). We have been planning a child since we married, but it is in God's hands, and we do not question his plans."

For the unversed, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the set of Bigg Boss 9. Soon after, the couple began dating and got married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai.