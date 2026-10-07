'Our Hearts Are Full Of Love': Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second baby. The couple shared a wholesome joint post to share the happy news on Wednesday. The post includes a picture in which hands are intertwined. Kiara and Sidharth's baby girl's hands are seen holding a pair of tiny socks. The caption read, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Karan Johar and Athiya Shetty shared love emojis in the comments section.

Notably, from announcing their first pregnancy to sharing the daughter's name, a pair of tiny socks image has remained constant for the Shershaah couple. This time, it was no exception at all.

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child on July 15 last year.

The actress was due in August, but the baby arrived early. Kiara was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for her delivery. They have named their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara also showed off her baby bump at the Met Gala last year, where the actress wore a stunning Gaurav Gupta creation.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple began seeing each other during the shoot of their movie, Shershaah. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, and Sidharth and Kiara managed to keep their relationship under wraps all through the shoot.

Kiara Advani, on an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, revealed that Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome, Italy. Kiara told host and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, "You know when Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."

Kiara revealed details about the moment when Sidharth popped the question, "I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah... He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hoon (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing."

In terms of work, Sidharth was last seen in the folklore-based fantasy The Vvaan, while Kiara was last seen in Yash's big-ticket film Toxic.