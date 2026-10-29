'Our Dream Finding Its Wings': <i>Ramayana</i> Maker Nitesh Tiwari's Wife Ashwiny's Gratitude Note After Los Angeles Premiere

On October 27, the makers of Ramayana hosted a special screening of their labour of love, Ramayana, at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi attended the screening. Ashwiny, who's a close collaborator with her director-husband Nitesh, shared a heartwarming gratitude note on her Instagram feed, recalling 'years of sacrifices', 'silent conversations' that went behind the making of this epic film.

Ashwiny shared a carousel post featuring pictures from the grand night in Los Angeles. In one picture, Nitesh-Ashwiny posed with Ranbir and Sai Pallavi. The Nil Battey Sannata director also shared a throwback picture with her husband from their younger days.

"Somewhere along the way, we begin to believe that magic happens. Life unfolds like a story, one thread of love, passion, and belief at a time of doubts, trials, loosing hope, rising again. And sometimes, the most beautiful dreams take shape when people chosen for you walk along, each bringing a piece of their own magic. Gratitude to the humans who follow their calling and dare to dream beyond what exists," Ashwiny wrote.

"It's Karma. It's Belief. It's egoless. It's patience. It's two parallel lives. It's years of sacrifices. It's silent conversations. It's being alone inspite of loved ones around. It's being your own cheerleader. It's standing tall with gratitude of our roots on a world stage. It's the divinity of creating together. From all of us. From India to the world. Our dream, finding its wings," she went on to add.

"Walking along on the side with Nitesh at The world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on October 27, 2026, at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California," Ashwiny signed off.

The first reviews of Ramayana were quite encouraging.

Calling it one of this year's most immersive cinematic experiences, an Internet user wrote, "Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year's most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!"

Praising Ranbir Kapoor's performance, another user wrote, "Ramayana made western audience EMOTIONAL. Ranbir Kapoor is some serious talent, Moved into tears. We won guys!!! #Ramayana"

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Also Read | Ramayana First Reviews: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Is 'Spectacular, One Of 2026's Most Immersive Cinematic Experiences'