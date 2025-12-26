OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Stranger Things</i> 5 Vol. 2, <i>Ikkis</i>, <i>Revolver Rita</i> And More

This week is packed with exciting new releases across theatres and OTT platforms. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 makes its debut on Netflix a day after Christmas. The volume consists of three episodes, taking the show to a pivotal point in the final season of the series.

Other notable releases include Keerthy Suresh's Revolver Rita and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The holiday season has brought a plethora of entertainment options, allowing viewers to pick their favourites across varied genres.

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 (December 26) – Netflix

Picking up after the Volume 1 finale, the Hawkins group faces a race against time to stop Vecna's plan to transform the world after he abducts 12 children. The final episode of the series is set to release on January 1, 2026.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (December 26) – ZEE5

After a successful theatrical run, the film arrives on OTT as a major year-end release. The story follows Vikramaditya, a powerful politician who becomes dangerously obsessed with rising superstar Adaa. When his love turns into a fixation, Adaa is forced to make a difficult choice to regain her freedom.

Cover-Up (December 26) – Netflix

Directed by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, the documentary explores the life and explosive five-decade career of Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh. It features rare sit-down interviews with Hersh, who grants the filmmakers unprecedented access to his personal notes, newsroom archives and primary documents.

Revolver Rita (December 26) – Netflix

Following its theatrical release, the film arrives on streaming just in time for the post-Christmas weekend. The story revolves around a responsible young woman living in Puducherry, whose quiet life turns chaotic after her family accidentally kills a notorious gangster in their home. To protect her loved ones, Rita must outsmart various criminals and a corrupt police officer.

Cashero (December 26) – Netflix

Based on a popular Kakao webtoon, the K-drama narrates the story of an ordinary government official who inherits a unique superpower. His physical strength increases in direct proportion to the amount of physical cash he holds. However, using this strength causes the money to literally disappear, forcing him to choose between saving the world and his own financial stability.

The Copenhagen Test (December 28) – JioHotstar

Created by Thomas Brandon, The Copenhagen Test is a sci-fi spy thriller that keeps things tense without going over the top. Simu Liu plays Alexander Hale, an intelligence agent whose life turns upside down when his system gets hacked. Suddenly, he is no longer trusted by his own people.

Members Only: Palm Beach (December 29) – Netflix

This reality series takes viewers straight into the flashy world of Palm Beach, Florida. Members Only: Palm Beach follows a group of rich socialites who live for luxury, big parties and bigger gossip. From glamorous events to messy friendships, the show captures their daily lives filled with drama and indulgence.

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (December 30) – Netflix

Ricky Gervais is back with another stand-up special, and this time he is talking about life, death and everything in between. The humour is sharp, honest and very much his style. Ricky Gervais does not hold back, but he keeps things funny and relatable.

Sleeping With Other People (December 31) – Netflix

The 2015 rom-com Sleeping With Other People is finally landing on Netflix. The film stars Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie as two former college friends who reconnect years later. Both are newly single after dealing with cheating partners. They decide to help each other fix their messy love lives, without getting romantically involved themselves.

Ikkis (January 1) – Theatres

The film introduces Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, in his theatrical debut. It also marks the final film appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra. The movie tells the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.