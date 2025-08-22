OTT And Theatrical Releases (Aug 25 - Aug 31): <i>Param Sundari, Two Graves, Love Untangled</i> And More

Get ready for unlimited entertainment. The last week of August is serving up a mix of finales, fresh seasons, buzzy adaptations and a splash of Bollywood romance. Whether you are into twisty mysteries, small-town dramas, or action-packed prequels, there is something sliding onto your watchlist.

Take a quick look at what is worth your screen time between August 25 and 31:

1. Upload Season 4 (Aug 25) – Prime Video

The final season is here: four punchy episodes wrap up the sci-fi dramedy. Expect the usual mix of wit, romance and digital afterlife (hopefully with some satisfying closure).

2. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Aug 27) – Prime Video

Feeling nostalgic for the action origins? The prequel to The Terminal List explores Navy SEAL Ben Edwards' early black-ops journey. The first three episodes drop on August 27.

3. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 (Aug 28) – Netflix

Back to small-town feels. Jackie returns to Silver Falls, stuck in a classic love triangle, but deeper. Think rodeos, messy feelings and more Walter family drama (and yes, Season 3 is already in the works).

4. The Thursday Murder Club (Aug 28) – Netflix

Retirement home? Murder mystery? Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley team up in a charming whodunnit.

5. Param Sundari (Aug 29) – Theatres

Bollywood romance is back in theatres. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor star in this North-meets-South rom-com. Songs like Pardesiya have already set the mood. Now, get ready for the full cinematic treat.

6. Two Graves (Aug 29) – Netflix

Fast-paced and emotionally charged. This series follows a grieving grandmother in a coastal town who sets out for answers and revenge. Intense, dark and hard to look away from.

7. Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (Aug 27) – Netflix

An offbeat Italian drama kicks off when Gianni, the reigning “Mai una gioia” Fantasy Football champ, disappears on his wedding day without even locking in his lineup. His absence pulls a quick-thinking judge into a series of interrogations, starting with Simone, a laid-back screenwriter.

8. Love Untangled (Aug 29) – Netflix

This Korean teen romance is centred on a girl who thinks straightening her curly hair will be the key to winning over the school heartthrob. Just as she sets her plan in motion, a transfer student arrives and flips her world upside down. Gong Myoung, Shin Eun-soo and Cha Woo-min are part of this project.

9. Barbie Mysteries (Aug 28) – Netflix

Barbie Mysteries follows Brooklyn and Malibu as their chill summer vibes get interrupted by some not-so-sunny surprises. While working on their podcast, the duo stumbles into strange happenings along the shoreline.

10. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Aug 29) – Netflix

When a teenage couple starts receiving a flood of crude, mocking texts, what seems like a cruel prank quickly spirals into something darker. This gripping documentary peels back the layers of digital deception and uncovers who was really behind the messages.