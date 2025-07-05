<i>Fantastic Four</i> Actor Julian McMahon Dies At 56

Actor Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, FBI: Most Wanted and the 2000s Fantastic Four films, died in Florida following a battle with cancer. He was 56.

The news of his passing was shared by his wife, Kelly McMahon, in a statement to Deadline.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," Kelly McMahon said in the statement.

Julian McMahon was born in Australia. His father, Billy McMahon, served as the Prime Minister of Australia from 1971 to 1972.

He began his career as a model before transitioning to acting. His first acting role was in the 1989 Australian daytime soap The Power, the Passion. He made his feature film debut in 1992, starring opposite Elliott Gould in Wet and Wild Summer!.

McMahon moved to the United States to pursue acting in Hollywood and began with a role on the daytime soap Another World in 1993. He later became a series regular on NBC's crime drama Profiler, appearing throughout its four-season run.

He gained wider recognition for his role as Cole Turner in the popular supernatural series Charmed, in which he starred for three seasons.

McMahon's career reached a major milestone when he was cast as the Marvel villain Dr Doom in Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

His film credits include Premonition, RED, Paranoia, You're Not You, Swinging Safari and The Surfer, which premiered in the Midnight Screenings section at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival alongside Nicolas Cage.

His final role was in Netflix's murder mystery series The Residence, where he portrayed the Australian Prime Minister.