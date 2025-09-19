Oscars 2026: Karan Johar And Neeraj Ghaywan React To <i>Homebound</i> Becoming India's Official Entry

Director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan have shared their ecstatic reactions to this latest development.

What's Happening

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section on May 21, 2025 and then secured the second runner-up position for the coveted International People's Choice Award at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Now, the Homebound team have added yet another feather to their cap as they are India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

Karan Johar shares, "We are deeply honoured and humbled that HOMEBOUND has been selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards... Neeraj Ghaywan's labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world."

Neeraj Ghaywan adds, "I'm deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India on one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this, I'm extremely grateful."

Homebound's Recent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Success

Indian cinema made a strong mark at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound not only earned a standing ovation but also secured the second runner-up position for the coveted International People's Choice Award.

Beyond Homebound, several Indian titles featured at TIFF 2025, including Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Jitank Singh Gurjar's Vimukt/In Search of The Sky, and Bayaan, starring Huma Qureshi.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer, the film has attracted international acclaim ahead of its Indian release on September 26, 2025.

In A Nutshell

After achieving great milestones with their film Homebound at Cannes and the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, Neeraj Ghaywan's film has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026. Director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar shared their heartfelt gratitude to see their film Homebound "find a home in a million hearts across the world."

ALSO READ | Homebound Trailer: Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa Tackle Caste Politics, Janhvi Kapoor Dreams Big In Neeraj Ghaywan's Film