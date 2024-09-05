Ananya Panday, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor In Pics From <i>Call Me Bae</i> Post Premiere Party

Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her upcoming web series Call Me Bae. Ahead of its streaming debut, the makers of the show hosted a special screening on Wednesday. The event was attended by several celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan and more. Post the screening, the cast continued the celebration with a little after-party. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared the inside pics from the event on his Instagram stories. While Ananya wore a pretty moss-green dress for the premiere, she changed into comfy clothes for the after-party. She was seen dressed in a white oversized t-shirt and denim shorts. Orry wore a pink top and jeans. Another image saw Shanaya Kapoor sitting on a couch with Orry.

Ananya Panday, who will be making her web series debut with Call Me Bae, is very excited about his role in the show. The actress said playing Bae was a "dream role" for her. In an interview with news agency PTI, she said, “They sent me eight episodes in a go, and when I read it, I felt, ‘I'm could die to be part of this'. As a character, there's so much to do, so much to chew on. There are so many layers to the character.”

She added, “There's a full journey, and the audience goes through everything with her. That was very exciting. But just not the character, even the story that it is. It is very light, fun and happy but there's something that we are trying to say by the end of the show, there's a big message there.”

Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra. The show also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat and Muskkaan Jaferi in key roles. The series is bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra as executive producers. Call Me Bae will debut on Prime Video on September 6.