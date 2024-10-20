Orry Shares, Then Deletes, Post On <i>Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives</i> "Copying His Content": "A Cheap Copy Of My Reel"

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives is generating a lot of buzz. The third season of the popular reality series premiered on Netflix on October 18. It features returning cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. New faces like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha have also joined for added excitement. In a surprising twist, internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has accused the makers of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives of copying his content without giving him credit. A Reddit post includes a screenshot of Orry's Instagram Stories, where he voiced his concerns.

Orry shared a video from the show, stating that it was a "cheap copy" of his original reel. He expressed his frustration, pointing out how content creators put in a lot of effort and spend months coming up with ideas. Orry called it "shameful" and "unethical" that people plagiarise content without acknowledging the original creator. He wrote, “Very cheap copy of my reel! As creators we spend hours and months working on our concepts and content. And very disheartening to see the Bollywood wives plagiarize and not credit the original content creator (me) Shame to see such big names in the industry resort to such unethical tactics!”

Orry also tagged Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh in his post.

According to a Reddit post, Orry deleted his original post “within minutes” and later shared another story in support of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The side note read, “Saw this on Orry's story today and it was deleted within minutes and then he posted a story in support of their show a while later? Lmao was this supposed to be a promotional ploy that he was asked to delete?”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor made a surprise appearance on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives to talk about his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the newest member of the cast. In the opening credits, Ranbir shared his thoughts on Riddhima's decision to join the reality show, expressing that the family had concerns since she had stayed away from the film industry her whole life and was now stepping into the world of reality TV. Click here to read the full story.