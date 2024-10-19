<i>Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives</i>: Ranbir Kapoor Questions Sister Riddhima's Career Choices - "We Were Concerned"

The much-awaited third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives is finally streaming on Netflix, and it is full of surprise appearances. Among the new faces from Delhi this season is Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. To show her support, her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir made a surprise appearance on the show. In the opening credits, Ranbir opened up about his take on Riddhima's decision to be on the show, saying they were concerned about her decision of being on reality TV after staying away from movies all her life.

"I think I had mixed feelings about it. All her life, she looked down upon movies. And the fact that she didn't want to be an actor, and now she's going to be a reality TV star. Great! I mean that's - that's really great thinking," he said. He added in a playful tone, "Riddhima is going to really mess it up."

He revealed that he had several conversations with Neetu Kapoor about this. "Me and my mother had numerous discussions when we got to know she's a part of this. Of course, being her family, we were concerned for her, that how is Riddhima going to be on the show," he recounted. "We were so nervous," Neetu quipped in.

Ranbir also hyped his sister up and forewarned teh other members of the cast to not take her lightly. "Riddhima, beyond the politeness and you know, the softness, she's a fighter. So the OG wives and the new wives, they're definitely in for a shock. Because I would tell them don't take Riddhima lightly," he said.

After some sibling banter, he also showered love and praises on her, and showed her unwavering support for her stint on the show. "I don't tell her this often, but Riddhima, I love you deeply. You are somebody I look up to. Even when you were not doing a show like this, I was always rooting for you. And I'm gonna root more for you," he concluded.

The third season of the Netflix reality show features the OG cast of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, along with the new entries this season, Kayani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi and Riddhima.

