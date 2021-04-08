Only Kareena Kapoor Can Hustle On A Thursday And Look Like This

Kareena Kapoor shared this selfie (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared a work out selfie on Thursday

Kareena is known for being a fitness enthusiast

Kareena welcomed a baby boy in February

When Kareena Kapoor can't go to the gym, she brings the gym to her place. The new mom, known for being a fitness enthusiast, won't miss working out for the world. And she didn't on Thursday either. Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her work out routine on Instagram and all we want to say is that - only Kareena can hustle on a Thursday and look so fresh faced. "Get up and move it move it," Kareena captioned her selfie, in which she can be seen sporting Puma athleisure. She added a bunch of running emojis to her post, hinting at her mode of work out on Thursday evening.

If you need some mid-week motivation to start running on the treadmill, take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post. Kareena, who is also a big foodie, is prepping for her weekend binge.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor's work-out diaries somewhat looked like this. "I need a tan. Ok going to work out now," she wrote for a bunch of selfies set against the backdrop of a painting of a beach scenery.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby son - their second child - on February 21. The couple are also parents to four-year-old Taimur. In terms of work, Kareena was last seen in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also has Karan Johar's much awaited period piece Takht in her line-up.