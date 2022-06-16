Once Upon A Time In Los Angeles, Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni Had The Vacation Of Our Dreams

Arslan Goni with Sussanne Khan. (courtesy: arslangoni)

Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni are making the "summer of 2022" count and how. The couple checked into Los Angeles and are actively sharing pictures from their holiday there. After a long walk, the two stopped for a coffee and selfie break in Beverly Hills. "2 hours walk this morning," wrote Sussanne Khan. Sussanne and Arslan shared another picture from their getaway. Sussanne wrote: "Shaking off 2020, 2021... finally." Sharing another shot from West Hollywood, Sussane wrote: "Summer of 2022."See pictures from Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan's holiday here:

Screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

Sussanne and Arslan often share loved-up posts on their Instagram profiles. "Happy happy birthday darling. I pray you have a great year and an amazing life. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love," Arslan wrote on Sussanne's birthday.

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She recently did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa, the launch of which was attended by ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, among other friends.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad frequently feature in headlines for their social media exchanges. Other than that, Sussanne also attended Saba's gig in Mumbai a few months ago.