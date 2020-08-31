Onam 2020: Trending Pics From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Celebrations

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Highlights Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen twinning in white

They celebrated Onam together in Kochi

"Let's find reasons to be happy," wrote Vignesh

This year, Nayanthara And director Vignesh Shivan celebrated the harvest festival of Onam together, pictures from which they shared on social media on Monday. The rumoured couple, who are currently in Kochi together, are trending big time for pictures from their Onam festivities. Sharing pictures from the festivities together, Vignesh wrote in his Instagram post: "Onam wishes to all the lovely people around. Let's find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope amidst this pandemic that's the only way to invite a smile on everyone's face." In the pictures, Nayanthara can be seen dressed in white saree, while Vignesh complements her in a traditional white outfit.

Take a look at the pictures here:

"Happy Onam," Vignesh wrote in a separate post. Check it out:

Adding another Instagram entry from his Onam celebrations, Vignesh wrote: "People should find happiness in the beauty of blessed things, like family." See the post here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed and it featured Nayanthara in the lead role. They fell in love soon after that. Last year, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh as her "fiance" at an event, which triggered reports of their engagement.

In terms of work, Nayanthara was last seen in AR Murugadoss' 2020 film Darbar, starring superstar Rajinikanth. Last year, the actress featured in several films , which included Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Vijay's Bigil. Her upcoming projects are Mookuthi Amman and Siva-directed Mookuthi Amman. She also stars in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.