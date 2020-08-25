Trending: What Vignesh Shivan Said About Marrying Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara. (Image courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan found a spot on the list of trends after the latter's interview about their wedding plans with Tamil website Behindwoods went viral. A lot has been written and scratched about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan rumoured impending wedding. Speaking of which, he said, "We have been married off by the Internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off." Vignesh Shivan added that both are currently focussing on their professional goals and they will let the media know about their wedding when they do plan it. "Our focus is still on work. Let's see... When we will get bored with dating, we will get married. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know," said Vignesh Shivan.

Last year, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh Shivan as her 'fiance' at an event which triggered reports of their engagement. At that time, several webloids reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had set a wedding date in 2020. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan - directed by Vignesh while Nayanthara played the lead role. They fell in love soon after that.

Nayanthara was last seen in AR Murugadoss-directed Darbar (2020) opposite Rajinikanth. In 2019, Nayanthara featured in seven movies Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Vijay's Bigil among them. Her upcoming projects are Mookuthi Amman and Siva-directed Mookuthi Amman. She also stars in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.