On Valentine's Day, Varun Dhawan And Banita Sandhu Delight With October Teaser

October teaser is actor Varun Dhawan's Valentine's Day gift to his fans. The teaser was released some hours ago by Varun on social media. There are no dialogues in the video. Yet, the teaser will keep you hooked with the brilliant picturisation of scenes. The video gives a glimpse of the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. "#OCTOBER. Happy Valentine's Day to @banita.sandhu and everyone," wrote Varun. October is a love story directed by Shoojit Sircar. Of the film, Varun earlier said, "October is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It's a difficult character to play. I just want to surrender to my part and show people a new side of me. Shoojit da, Ronnie (Lahiri) and Juhi have always made good cinema I feel I feel grateful to join their team."
October is Banita Sandhu's debut film. She has previously worked with Shoojit Sircar in various commercials.
Last month, Varun shared a short video which revealed the film's release date. "This year, October is coming in April," he wrote. October releases on April 13.
This year #October is coming April and will stay with you forever #October13thApril#octoberinaprilpic.twitter.com/eyMxHrR6Je— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 23, 2018
Of making a love story, Shoojit Sircar said, "It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life."
Apart from October, Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga will also release this year.