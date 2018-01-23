Varun Dhawan's October Is Arriving In April. Watch Teaser

October is directed by Shoojit Sircar

Varun Dhawan with October's team. (Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Varun Dhawan released a teaser of October
  2. Varun's October will release on April 13
  3. Banita Sandhu makes her Bollywood debut with the film
Varun Dhawan's much-awaited film October will release in April. On Tuesday, Varun posted a teaser of the film, which is also a reminder that October will hit the screens on April 13. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor shared a teaser which features a calendar, in which October comes immediately after March. Varun delighted his fans with the short video, which also features Banita Sandhu (the lead actress of October). In the video, we also hear Varun Dhawan's voice: "This year, October is coming in April". "This year #October is coming April and will stay with you forever #October13thApril #octoberinapril," wrote Varun Dhawan.

Here's the teaser of Varun Dhawan's October, directed by Shoojit Sircar.
 

Recently, Varun also posted a beautiful picture from the sets of October and wrote that he hopes what he has gone through in the film comes alive for everyone soon.
 

Varun shared the first look poster of the film in October, last year.
 

October is Varun's first venture with Shoojit Sircar and also model Banita Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

This is how Varun had introduced his 'October girl' in November:
 


Talking about his first venture with Shoojit Sircar (director of Madras Café), Varun had told NDTV: "I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da's work and have always wanted to work with him." When asked about how different his character is from the other roles he's featured in so far, he said: "October is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It's a difficult character to play. I just want to surrender to my part and show people a new side of me. Shoojit da, Ronnie (Lahiri) and Juhi have always made good cinema I feel I feel grateful to join their team."

Last year, Varun Dhawan starred in one of the blockbuster movies - he played dual roles in Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan also has Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, his first movie with Anushka Sharma in the pipeline.

