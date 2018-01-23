Varun Dhawan's October Is Arriving In April. Watch Teaser

Highlights
- Varun Dhawan released a teaser of October
- Varun's October will release on April 13
- Banita Sandhu makes her Bollywood debut with the film
Here's the teaser of Varun Dhawan's October, directed by Shoojit Sircar.
This year #October is coming April and will stay with you forever #October13thApril#octoberinaprilpic.twitter.com/eyMxHrR6Je— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 23, 2018
Recently, Varun also posted a beautiful picture from the sets of October and wrote that he hopes what he has gone through in the film comes alive for everyone soon.
First time shot a film poster in complete natural light just surrounded my nature and realness. Hope what i have gone through in this film comes alive for everyone soon. #October13thAprilpic.twitter.com/rlCs9TzrIU— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 22, 2018
Varun shared the first look poster of the film in October, last year.
As October comes to an end it arrives earlier next year. #October releases on 13 th April now.@ShoojitSircar@ronnielahiri@BanitaSandhupic.twitter.com/1OtO1zjlo2— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 30, 2017
October is Varun's first venture with Shoojit Sircar and also model Banita Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.
This is how Varun had introduced his 'October girl' in November:
Last year, Varun Dhawan starred in one of the blockbuster movies - he played dual roles in Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan also has Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, his first movie with Anushka Sharma in the pipeline.