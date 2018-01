Varun Dhawan's October Is Arriving In April. Watch Teaser

Highlights Varun Dhawan released a teaser of October Varun's October will release on April 13 Banita Sandhu makes her Bollywood debut with the film

First time shot a film poster in complete natural light just surrounded my nature and realness. Hope what i have gone through in this film comes alive for everyone soon. #October13thAprilpic.twitter.com/rlCs9TzrIU — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 22, 2018

As October comes to an end it arrives earlier next year. #October releases on 13 th April now.@ShoojitSircar@ronnielahiri@BanitaSandhupic.twitter.com/1OtO1zjlo2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 30, 2017

Varun Dhawan's much-awaited filmwill release in April. On Tuesday, Varun posted a teaser of the film, which is also a reminder that October will hit the screens on April 13. Theactor shared a teaser which features a calendar, in which October comes immediately after March. Varun delighted his fans with the short video, which also features Banita Sandhu (the lead actress of). In the video, we also hear Varun Dhawan's voice: "This year, October is coming in April". "This year #October is coming April and will stay with you forever #October13thApril #octoberinapril," wrote Varun Dhawan.Here's the teaser of Varun Dhawan's, directed by Shoojit Sircar.Recently, Varun also posted a beautiful picture from the sets ofand wrote that he hopes what he has gone through in the film comes alive for everyone soon.is Varun's first venture with Shoojit Sircar and also model Banita Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.This is how Varun had introduced his 'October girl' in November: Talking about his first venture with Shoojit Sircar (director of), Varun had told NDTV: "I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da's work and have always wanted to work with him." When asked about how different his character is from the other roles he's featured in so far, he said: "is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It's a difficult character to play. I just want to surrender to my part and show people a new side of me. Shoojit, Ronnie (Lahiri) and Juhi have always made good cinema I feel I feel grateful to join their team."Last year, Varun Dhawan starred in one of the blockbuster movies - he played dual roles in. Varun Dhawan also has, his first movie with Anushka Sharma in the pipeline.