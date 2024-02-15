On Valentine's Day, Here's What Nupur Shikhare-Ira Khan Posted

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai earlier this year, after which they flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan for their big, fat wedding festivities. The couple celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing some picture-perfect moments from their wedding festivities. Nupur Shikhare made reel from the wedding celebrating photos and he added The Chillest Love Story (Piano Version) to the video. In the comments section, Ira Khan wrote, "You know the song." In another comment, she added, "AWWWWWLIIIEEEEEE."

Just a day before Valentine's Day, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had posted pictures of each other with heart-shaped desserts.

Sharing picture-perfect moments from her wedding day, Ira Khan wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realised we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

Posting photos from their starry wedding reception, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wrote on Instagram earlier, "I want to be very married with you bubs."

Ira is the younger of actor Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.