On Tiger Shroff's Birthday, Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Digs Out Their 'First Dance Block' Video

Happy birthday, Tiger Shroff! Guess who made Tiger Shroff's birthday all the more special? It's none other than the birthday boy's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The actress took a trip down memory lane and dug out a video of their "first dance block together." The video, in which Tiger and Disha dance like no one's watching to the Bang Bang! title track, could be from when the Hrithik Roshan film released in 2014. Tiger is a huge fan on Hrithik after all. "This was our first dance block together. I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (of course I couldn't do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses)," read a part of Disha's post.

She added this adorable birthday wish for Tiger along with the video: "Happiest b'day, Baagh. You will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to. Go crush it this weekend at the box office, Ronny." Tiger's character in the Baaghi series is named Ronny. Tiger co-starred with Disha in Baaghi 2 and Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi. Shraddha and Tiger have reunited for Baaghi 3.

Take a look at Disha Patani's post for rumoured beau Tiger Shroff:

Tiger Shroff thought Disha's greeting card was "so cute". This is what he wrote in the comments section.

Tiger Shroff, flooded with wishes from fans, shared the best return gift on his birthday. He tweeted a brand new poster of Baaghi 3 and wrote: "This has definitely been my most challenging journey of my life. Haven't pushed myself this far ever, but I guess that's what I signed up for when we started the Baaghi franchise. Here's the theme of Baaghi with some unseen visuals. Hope you guys like it."

(1/2) This has definitely been my most challenging journey of my life. Haven't pushed myself this far ever, but I guess thats what I signed up for when we started The Baaghi franchise. Here's the theme of Baaghi with some unseen visuals. Hope you guys like it pic.twitter.com/0CEm2kdbqW — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2020

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is all set to hit screens on March 6.