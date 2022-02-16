On Suhana Khan's Red Saree Pic, This Is What Gauri Khan Commented

Manish Malhotra posted this. (Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

On Tuesday, designer Manish Malhotra shared a set of pictures on Instagram. The pictures turn out to be of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana. Sharing the post, Manish wrote: "S U H A N A," in the caption. Reacting to the post, Gauri Khan wrote: "Red it is !!!!!! Love the vibe manish." In the pic, Suhana can be seen wearing Manish Malhotra's red designer saree. She styled her look with a pair of silver earrings and a green bindi. The same picture was also shared by Suhana on her respective account. Reacting to the post, Chunky Panday's wife and Ananya's mother Bhavna Pandey wrote: "stunning." Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya wrote: "Sue you beauty," along with heart emojis.

Recently, Suhana Khan shared a series of pictures and wrote: "Throwback to my college days." The first two pictures show Suhana and friends enjoying a night on the town. Reacting to the post, Suhana's friend Priyanka Kedia wrote: "We are so darn cute." Priyanka can be seen in the third photo along with Suhana. "Miss you so much," she added. "What she said," replied Palmer Wells (a friend of Suhana)

Suhana Khan also attended the IPL Auction this year along with her brother Aryan Khan. in Bengaluru. The two represented their father Shah Rukh Khan, who own the team Kolkata Knight Riders.

In terms of work, Suhana Khan is yet to make her Bollywood debut. Suhana Khan has completed her studies at England's Ardingly College and is a student at the New York University. Previously, she featured in several theatre shows and also in a short film named The Grey Part Of Blue. Suhana Khan has two siblings, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.