Pics: Aryan And Suhana Khan Fly Home After Filling In For Dad Shah Rukh Khan At IPL Auction

Shah Rukh Khan's son and daughter Aryan and Suhana were pictured at Mumbai airport on Monday flying back from Bengaluru after the mega Indian Premier League or IPL auction. Aryan, 24, and Suhana, 21, represented their father at the auction, held last weekend. Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the team Kolkata Knight Riders, did not attend; the star quality at the IPL auction was provided by Aryan and Suhana instead. This was the first time Suhana Khan attended the IPL auction; Aryan was at the KKR table last year as well as was Jahnavi Mehta, daughter of Juhi Chawla who co-owns the team with SRK.

Inside pictures of Aryan and Suhana at the auction were tweeted by the official IPL Twitter handle and went viral:

The KKR handle tweeted pictures of CEO Venky Mysore giving Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi strategy lessons:

On Monday morning, paparazzi at Mumbai airport photographed the siblings flying home:

This is the first official appearance Aryan Khan has made since his arrest and later bail in an alleged drug bust last year. He was taken into custody last October by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB after a raid on a cruise ship party. He spent over three weeks in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan Khan has also been exempted from weekly appearances at the NCB office in Mumbai; instead, he will have to present himself in New Delhi whenever summoned by the Special Investigative Team.

Aryan and Suhana Khan both finished college in USA last year, he graduated from University of Southern California and she from New York University's Tisch School of Arts. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Suhana will make her debut with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of the Archie comics.