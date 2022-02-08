Viral: Suhana Khan And Friends Are 'So Darn Cute' In College Throwback

Suhana Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: suhanakhan2)

It's not Thursday yet but Suhana Khan is in a throwback state of mind. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old posted a set of photos of herself with her friend from New York University or NYU, writing "Throwback to my college days." The first two pictures show Suhana and friends enjoying a night on the town. "We are so darn cute," commented Suhana's friend Priyanka Kedia who is in the third photo. "Miss you so much," she added. "What she said," replied Palmer Wells, who is also in the photos. The pictures provide a glimpse into Suhana Khan's friend circle abroad. "Sueeee," wrote Shanaya Kapoor - Suhana, Shanaya and actress Ananya Panday have been friends since childhood. Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor left a string of hearts in the comments thread.

See the pictures Suhana Khan posted here:

Suhana Khan joined NYU's Tisch School of Arts in 2019 after finishing school from Ardingly College in London. Last November, she shared this post about leaving New York:

Suhana Khan is now back home and was photographed exiting her car in Mumbai last week:

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri, is believed to be an aspiring actress. While at Ardingly College, she featured in a short film and also headlined a theatre production of Romeo And Juliet which Shah Rukh Khan attended. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Suhana has been cast in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's desi adaptation of the Archie comics for Netflix. Reports also suggest that Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi will make their debuts with Suhana.

Suhana Khan has two brothers - Aryan, 23, and AbRam, 8.