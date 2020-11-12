On Suhana Khan's Post, Navya Naveli Nanda Left This Comment

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Highlights Suhana Khan shared selfies on her Instagram profile

Navya Naveli Nanda wrote: "Yes, stop growing"

Suhana, replying to Navya's comment, wrote: "Hehe okie"

Suhana Khan shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile, on Thursday night. In the selfies, Suhana Khan can be seen dressed in a black outfit. She can be seen sporting minimal make-up. Suhana finished her look with winged eyeliner, oodles of mascara and light pink lip colour. Sharing the pictures, the 20-year-old wrote in her caption: "I kinda look like a grown-up, no?" In the comments section, Suhana's friend Navya Naveli Nanda wrote: "Yes, stop growing." Suhana, replying to Navya's comment, wrote: "Hehe okie."

See Suhana Khan's post here:

See Suhana and Navya's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Navya Naveli Nanda's comments on Suhana's post.

On her brother Aryan Khan's 22nd birthday on Thursday, Suhana Khan shared a picture with him from their days in Dubai on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Happy birthday to my bestie...Just kidding, eww."

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has inherited her love for acting from her father. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Navya Nanda too has some impeccable genes. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors. Navya has her own business venture, an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.