On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday, Anand Ahuja Wishes Wife With A Throwback Pic So 'Breathtaking'

Anand Ahuja has reached London to be with wife Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 09, 2018 10:59 IST
Anand Ahuja Instagrammed this photo (courtesy anandahuja)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam celebrates her 33rd birthday on Saturday
  2. Anand wished Sonam with an Instagram post
  3. "The look when Sonam sees her birthday," he wrote
Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor! The actress is all set to stir up London with her 33rd birthday celebrations and what a brilliant start she had to her special day, courtesy a birthday greeting post from her husband Anand Ahuja. The Delhi-based entrepreneur curated a throwback photo of Sonam and Instagrammed it as a meme of sorts (we are all gradually getting accustomed to Anand's sense of humour). Sonam wears the can't-wait expression in the photo, which has been posted with this caption: "The look when Sonam Kapoor sees her birthday!" However, damage control was made in the next part of the caption, which read: "That's just my way of downplaying just how breath taking this picture is!"
 


Anand Ahuja's birthday post for Sonam reminds us of the times he's shared adorable photos of the duo with great captions to go with.
 
 

Cool Not Cool ... #SunYAY ... #everydayphenomenal #bhaneonnike #bhaneonadi

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on


 


Sonam has been chilling in London with her veeres for a while now and Anand Ahuja touched down in the British capital just in time for her birthday. Sonam is actually in London for work, where she was spotted hanging out with Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in photos and videos on social media.
 
 

OMG ARJEENAS TOGETHER

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoorfcx) on


 

This is how Swara Bhasker wished Sonam on her birthday: "Happy, happy birthday Sonam, from behen in Raanjhanaa to veere in Veere Di Wedding via Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
 


Earlier in an interview to DNA, Sonam had revealed her birthday plans and said: "I'm going to be in London for work. So, Anand is coming with me. My sister Rhea will join us, too. It's going to be a small celebration - we will go out for lunch, dinner, and chill."

Sonam Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of the success of Veere Di Wedding and has Sanju and The Zoya Factor in the pipeline.

Happy birthday once again, Sonam Kapoor!
 

