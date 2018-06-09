On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday, Anand Ahuja Wishes Wife With A Throwback Pic So 'Breathtaking'

Highlights
Anand Ahuja's birthday post for Sonam reminds us of the times he's shared adorable photos of the duo with great captions to go with.
Sonam has been chilling in London with her veeres for a while now and Anand Ahuja touched down in the British capital just in time for her birthday. Sonam is actually in London for work, where she was spotted hanging out with Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in photos and videos on social media.
In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere's & @SamyuktaNair of course... #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it... pic.twitter.com/nK2KpG1H9L— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 7, 2018
This is how Swara Bhasker wished Sonam on her birthday: "Happy, happy birthday Sonam, from behen in Raanjhanaa to veere in Veere Di Wedding via Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Happy happy birthday @sonamkapoor from behen in #Raanjhanaa to #veere in #veerediwedding via #premratandhanpayo knowing you has meant knowing that friendship & solidarity can exist even in this glittering world of glamour and showbiz.. thank you for always looking out for me! May each year bring greater happiness, peace and fulfilment to you! love uuuuuuu and happy birthday! P.s. Sorry I couldn't be there! pic: @reelsandframes
Earlier in an interview to DNA, Sonam had revealed her birthday plans and said: "I'm going to be in London for work. So, Anand is coming with me. My sister Rhea will join us, too. It's going to be a small celebration - we will go out for lunch, dinner, and chill."
Happy birthday once again, Sonam Kapoor!