Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Scores 50 Crores But Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' May Be A Speed-Breaker

'Kaala' hits theatres on Thursday and is likely that Veere Di Wedding's day 7 collection might "be affected"

  1. Veere Di Wedding went past Rs 50 crore mark on day 6
  2. "Business likely to be affected on Thursday," wrote Taran Adarsh
  3. "Veere Di Wedding with Raazi should shut myth forever," wrote Ekta Kapoor
Veere Di Wedding was "going strong" so far but with the release of Rajinikanth's 'Kaala', the film's collection is "likely to be affected", reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.'Kaala' hits theatres on Thursday and is likely that Veere Di Wedding's day 7 collection might "be affected". Veere Di Wedding raked in Rs 4.87 crore on day 6, pushing its grand total to Rs 52.90 crore. "Veere Di Wedding crosses half century. Business likely to be affected today [Thu] due to 'Kaala' and Jurassic World... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr. Total: Rs 52.90 cr," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
 

The Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor produced film did a remarkable business so far and went past the Rs 50 crore mark in less than a week's time. Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "Padmaavat". The Shashaka Ghosh film was successful in toppling the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Ajay Devgn's Raid.
 

Ekta Kapoor elated with the box office trends of the film had earlier tweeted: "We were gonna break even at 23 crore and we did 36 in the weekend! Veere Di Wedding weekday trends are shocking too since it's an A film! It's radical and has had its share of brickbats! But the love is far outnumbered! Next time, I hope when a project with an all-women cast is made we are used as an example to get it greenlit! And the disparity in pay is always justified with 'women can't open a film', this (Veere Di Wedding) with Raazi should shut that myth forever AMEN."
 
 

Veere Di Wedding had received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars. "The writing is assured and nuanced, with telling details about these girls, their men, and their families. After a while as the over-the-top background sounds settle - or we get used to them - the film's cleverness becomes apparent. Veere Di Wedding lands several blows to the patriarchy while never giving up its masala entertainer roots. It is the kind of film that needs to work because of what it says," wrote Raja Sen.

Veere Di Wedding clashed with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero but the former won the box office battled with ease. But the release of 'Kaala' and Jurassic World might turn out to be fatal for Veere Di Wedding. Directed by Pa Ranjith, 'Kaala' released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali and Assamese.

'Kaala' revolves around the journey of Kaala Karikaalan (played by Rajinikanth) and how he helps the Dharavi locals in their fight against a corrupt and selfish politician, who is hell-bent on uprooting the residents to make space for a luxury project. Nana Patekar features as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth and the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.

