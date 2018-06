Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Scores 50 Crores But Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' May Be A Speed-Breaker

Still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy taranadarsh

Highlights Veere Di Wedding went past Rs 50 crore mark on day 6 "Business likely to be affected on Thursday," wrote Taran Adarsh "Veere Di Wedding with Raazi should shut myth forever," wrote Ekta Kapoor

#VeereDiWedding crosses HALF-CENTURY... Biz likely to be affected today [Thu] due to #Kaala and #JurassicWorld... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr. Total: Rs 52.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr]

3. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr

4. #PadMan Rs 10.26 cr

5. #Raid Rs 10.04 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

We were gonna break even at 23 cr n We did 36 in d weekend ! #VeereDiWedding weekday trends r shocking too since it's an A film! It's radical n has had its share of brickbats!but d love is far outnumbered! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018

Next time i hope when a project with an all women cast is made we r used As an example to get it green lit! N disparity in pay is always justified with 'women can't open a film'this with 'raazi' shud shut that myth forever AMEN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018

was "going strong" so far but with the release of Rajinikanth's '', the film's collection is "likely to be affected", reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.'' hits theatres on Thursday and is likely that's day 7 collection might "be affected".raked in Rs 4.87 crore on day 6, pushing its grand total to Rs 52.90 crore. " Veere Di Wedding crosses half century . Business likely to be affected today [Thu] due to '' and... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr. Total: Rs 52.90 cr," Taran Adarsh tweeted.The Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor produced film did a remarkable business so far and went past the Rs 50 crore mark in less than a week's time.starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "". The Shashaka Ghosh film was successful in toppling the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar'sand Ajay Devgn'sEkta Kapoor elated with the box office trends of the film had earlier tweeted: "We were gonna break even at 23 crore and we did 36 in the weekend!weekday trends are shocking too since it's an A film! It's radical and has had its share of brickbats! But the love is far outnumbered! Next time, I hope when a project with an all-women cast is made we are used as an example to get it greenlit! And the disparity in pay is always justified with 'women can't open a film', this () withshould shut that myth forever AMEN."had received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave3.5 out of 5 stars. "The writing is assured and nuanced, with telling details about these girls, their men, and their families. After a while as the over-the-top background sounds settle - or we get used to them - the film's cleverness becomes apparent.lands several blows to the patriarchy while never giving up its masala entertainer roots. It is the kind of film that needs to work because of what it says," wrote Raja Sen.clashed with Harshvardhan Kapoor'sbut the former won the box office battled with ease. But the release of '' andmight turn out to be fatal for. Directed by Pa Ranjith, '' released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali and Assamese.' revolves around the journey of Kaala Karikaalan (played by Rajinikanth) and how he helps the Dharavi locals in their fight against a corrupt and selfish politician, who is hell-bent on uprooting the residents to make space for a luxury project. Nana Patekar features as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth and the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.