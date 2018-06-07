Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Scores 50 Crores But Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' May Be A Speed-Breaker

Still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy taranadarsh

Highlights Veere Di Wedding went past Rs 50 crore mark on day 6 "Business likely to be affected on Thursday," wrote Taran Adarsh "Veere Di Wedding with Raazi should shut myth forever," wrote Ekta Kapoor

#VeereDiWedding crosses HALF-CENTURY... Biz likely to be affected today [Thu] due to #Kaala and #JurassicWorld... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr. Total: Rs 52.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr]

3. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr

4. #PadMan Rs 10.26 cr

5. #Raid Rs 10.04 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

We were gonna break even at 23 cr n We did 36 in d weekend ! #VeereDiWedding weekday trends r shocking too since it's an A film! It's radical n has had its share of brickbats!but d love is far outnumbered! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018

Next time i hope when a project with an all women cast is made we r used As an example to get it green lit! N disparity in pay is always justified with 'women can't open a film'this with 'raazi' shud shut that myth forever AMEN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018