Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Scores 50 Crores But Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' May Be A Speed-Breaker

#VeereDiWedding crosses HALF-CENTURY... Biz likely to be affected today [Thu] due to #Kaala and #JurassicWorld... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr. Total: Rs 52.90 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2018
The Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor produced film did a remarkable business so far and went past the Rs 50 crore mark in less than a week's time. Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "Padmaavat". The Shashaka Ghosh film was successful in toppling the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Ajay Devgn's Raid.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018
Ekta Kapoor elated with the box office trends of the film had earlier tweeted: "We were gonna break even at 23 crore and we did 36 in the weekend! Veere Di Wedding weekday trends are shocking too since it's an A film! It's radical and has had its share of brickbats! But the love is far outnumbered! Next time, I hope when a project with an all-women cast is made we are used as an example to get it greenlit! And the disparity in pay is always justified with 'women can't open a film', this (Veere Di Wedding) with Raazi should shut that myth forever AMEN."
We were gonna break even at 23 cr n We did 36 in d weekend ! #VeereDiWedding weekday trends r shocking too since it's an A film! It's radical n has had its share of brickbats!but d love is far outnumbered!— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018
Next time i hope when a project with an all women cast is made we r used As an example to get it green lit! N disparity in pay is always justified with 'women can't open a film'this with 'raazi' shud shut that myth forever AMEN— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018
Veere Di Wedding had received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding 3.5 out of 5 stars. "The writing is assured and nuanced, with telling details about these girls, their men, and their families. After a while as the over-the-top background sounds settle - or we get used to them - the film's cleverness becomes apparent. Veere Di Wedding lands several blows to the patriarchy while never giving up its masala entertainer roots. It is the kind of film that needs to work because of what it says," wrote Raja Sen.
'Kaala' revolves around the journey of Kaala Karikaalan (played by Rajinikanth) and how he helps the Dharavi locals in their fight against a corrupt and selfish politician, who is hell-bent on uprooting the residents to make space for a luxury project. Nana Patekar features as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth and the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.