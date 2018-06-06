Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark

Highlights
- Veere Di Wedding "is going strong", wrote Taran Adarsh
- The film will reportedly surpass Rs 50 crore mark on Wednesday
- Release of Kaala might affect box office collection of Veere Di Wedding
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018
">#VeereDiWedding is going STRONG... Will cross Rs 50 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr. Total: Rs 48.03 cr. India biz.
#VeereDiWedding passes crucial 'Monday Test'... North India continues to contribute strongly... Decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% - GOOD TRENDING... Eyeing Rs 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: Rs 42.56 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2018
The film starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "Padmaavat". Veere Di Wedding has successfully surpassed the opening day collection of films like Raid and PadMan, which had earned Rs. 10.04 crore and Rs. 10.26 crores respectively on the opening days.
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018
Opening Day biz...
1. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr
2. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr
[Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr]
3. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr
4. #PadMan Rs 10.26 cr
5. #Raid Rs 10.04 cr
India biz.
[Hollywood films not included]
In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding3.5 out of 5 stars. "The writing is assured and nuanced, with telling details about these girls, their men, and their families. After a while as the over-the-top background sounds settle - or we get used to them - the film's cleverness becomes apparent. Veere Di Wedding lands several blows to the patriarchy while never giving up its masala entertainer roots. It is the kind of film that needs to work because of what it says," wrote Raja Sen.
Veere Di Wedding ranks at number 5 in the list of top five opening weekend films of 2018:
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat Rs 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr
3. #Raid Rs 41.01 cr
4. #PadMan Rs 40.05 cr
5. #VeereDiWedding Rs 36.52 cr
India biz.
With Rajinikanth's Kaala releasing this Friday, the box office collection of Veere Di Wedding might be affected given the kind of hype around the film. The story of Kaala centres around a Dharavi-based gangster, who has his roots in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.