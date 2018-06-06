Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection Day 5: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Film Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark

Veere Di Wedding has collected Rs 5.47 crore on day 5, pushing its grand total to Rs 48.03 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 06, 2018 13:34 IST
A still from the film Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy taranadarsh

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Veere Di Wedding "is going strong", wrote Taran Adarsh
  2. The film will reportedly surpass Rs 50 crore mark on Wednesday
  3. Release of Kaala might affect box office collection of Veere Di Wedding
Veere Di Wedding is "going strong" at the box office and will reportedly go past Rs 50 crore mark with its Wednesday collections, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Veere Di Wedding has raked in Rs 5.47 crore on day 5, pushing its grand total to Rs 48.03 crore. "Veere Di Wedding is going strong... Will cross Rs 50 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr. Total: Rs 48.03 cr. India biz," Taran Adarsh wrote. The Shashanka Ghosh-directed film passed the crucial 'Monday Test' with flying colours and the film continues to maintain its momentum at the box office.
 
 

The film starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also made its way to the top five openers of 2018 and currently ranks third on the list, headed by "Padmaavat". Veere Di Wedding has successfully surpassed the opening day collection of films like Raid and PadMan, which had earned Rs. 10.04 crore and Rs. 10.26 crores respectively on the opening days.
 

In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave Veere Di Wedding3.5 out of 5 stars. "The writing is assured and nuanced, with telling details about these girls, their men, and their families. After a while as the over-the-top background sounds settle - or we get used to them - the film's cleverness becomes apparent. Veere Di Wedding lands several blows to the patriarchy while never giving up its masala entertainer roots. It is the kind of film that needs to work because of what it says," wrote Raja Sen.

Veere Di Wedding ranks at number 5 in the list of top five opening weekend films of 2018:

Comments
Veere Di Wedding opened at the box office with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Vo-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding proved fatal for Bhavesh Joshi as it failed to make its presence felt amongst the audience. Though the genres of the aforementioned films are totally different, the business of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero suffered massively because of Veere Di Wedding.

With Rajinikanth's Kaala releasing this Friday, the box office collection of Veere Di Wedding might be affected given the kind of hype around the film. The story of Kaala centres around a Dharavi-based gangster, who has his roots in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

