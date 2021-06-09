On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday, A Throwback Featuring Young Arjun Kapoor And Baby Shanaya. Pic Courtesy Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: maheepkapoor)

On her birthday, actress Sonam Kapoor got a really adorable wish from her aunt Maheep Kapoor. The photo shared by Maheep on Instagram for the birthday girl is special for many reasons. It features much, much younger versions of Sonam Kapoor, her sister Rhea and cousin Arjun Kapoor, as well as a glimpse of Shanaya Kapoor from the time when she was a little baby. The photo also has Sonam Kapoor's grandmother and Anil Kapoor's mom Nirmal Kapoor in the frame. Sharing the picture, Maheep Kapoor wished actress Sonam with these words: "Happy birthday, sweetest Sonam Kapoor." Take a look:

Earlier in the day, actor Anil Kapoor wished his daughter with million-dollar throwback pictures and this heartwarming note: "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... Sonam, watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You're strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!"

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut in Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has starred in a number of films like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Neerja. She even won the National Film Award for Special Mention for playing the role of Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 film Neerja.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, in which she shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan.