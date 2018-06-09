On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday, 10 Best Pics With Anand Ahuja To Keep Believing In Love

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently in London, celebrating the actress' 33rd birthday and here we are eagerly waiting to know how amazing the celebrations were. This birthday is rather special for Sonam who became Sonam 'Kapoor-Ahuja' in May this year - the big fat Kapoor wedding gave us plenty of memories to cherish forever. Sonam and Anand married in an anand karaj on May 8, which was followed by a reception on the evening of the wedding but owing to the stars busy work roster, their honeymoon is reported to have been scheduled for October. Sonam has been chilling in London with her veeres for a while now and Anand Ahuja touched down in the British capital just in time for her birthday.
On her special day, let's celebrate Sonam and Anand's tale of love because, "everyday phenomenal."
#1 Happy lunch faces. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja spotted at lunch together, hand-in-hand.
#2 We want someone who looks at us the way Anand Ahuja looks at Sonam Kapoor. This is from the couple attending the restaurant launch of Jacqueline Fernandez.
#3 How adorable is this click? We don't mind PDAs at all. Here an inside moment from Natasha Poonawala's party for the newly-weds.
#4 Anand Ahuja accompanied Sonam Kapoor for a Veere Di Wedding screening but we were busy watching these two being cute.
#5 A compulsory just-married travel selfie! With mehendi on her hands and aannd Ahuja beside her, Sonam took off for Delhi ahead of her visit to Cannes!
#6 Sonam and Anand shared a loved up moment before she took off for Cannes and can't take eyes off them!
#7 Sonam and Anand setting major selfie goals. Full marks, guys!
#8 This from the wedding day. Anand and Sonam shared matching posts with the viral wedding hashtag and this one is our all-time favourite.
#9 All about hugs and kisses!
#10 The mehendi that was! The smiles on their faces say it all.
As bonus, here's how Anand wished Sonam on her birthday:
Hats off to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for setting relationship goals!