On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday, 10 Best Pics With Anand Ahuja To Keep Believing In Love

Cutest B-town couple Sonam's wedding is a path breaker in the mindset of people that actress lose there charm after marriage, Sonam, Anushka are perfect example to nullify this fact Follow @fame_selfie for more updates on bollywood. #fameselfie #bollywood #sonamkapoor #anandahuja

A post shared by Fame_selfie (@fame_selfie) on Jun 6, 2018 at 8:57am PDT