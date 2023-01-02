On Son Virajveer's Birthday, A Throwback To Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Pregnancy Photoshoot

Tahira Kashyap shared this picture. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Now, on the occasion of her son Virajveer's birthday, Tahira has dedicated a special note. Attached to the note is a throwback image of when Tahira was pregnant with Virajveer. In the black and white photo, the couple is posing in the balcony with the two cradling Tahira's baby bump. This first image is followed by a picture of Virajveer smiling. In the caption, Tahira Kashyap wrote: “ It was a simple day at your father's (Ayushmann Khurrana) terrace. We were in our home clothes and our friend Vineet Modi clicked us. No fuss, no lights, no make-up, no team, just us enjoying the moment with you being in my tummy. That moment on I feel simplicity has been a part of our lives and I feel now yours too. I pray and wish your passion towards life and music always keeps you grounded and humble. We are blessed to have you because it is you who at times reminds us to live in the moment. Happy birthday, my winter baby." Replying to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurana dropped heart emojis.

Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, Tahira Kashyap shared an image of her wearing a red sweater and a hairband with Santa-themed accessories. In the caption, she wrote: “Rudolf the always hungry reindeer wishes you Merry Christmas! My shiny nose is giving the OG tough competition. Also today my mother literally withheld my 3rd parantha for breakfast saying ‘puttarji Santa nu miss nai Karaange iss baar'. To a bagful year of laughter and full bellies.”

On the new year, Tahira Kashyap shared a glamorous image of herself dressed in a black ensemble with a white jacket and a pink bag. She kept the caption simple with pink hearts and the hashtags #newyear #newyearvibes.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are childhood sweethearts and have been married since 2008. In addition to son Virajveer, the couple also has a daughter named Varushka.