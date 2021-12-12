On Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill Remembered Him Like This

A throwback of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Highlights Sidharth Shukla died in September this year

He died at the age of 40

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on Bigg Boss 13

On Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, the actor's fans and friends remembered him on social media. Sidharth's best friend Shehnaaz Gill posted a throwback picture of the actor, in which he could be seen smiling with all his heart. No caption needed. TV star Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai in September this year. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, which the late actor won. They also featured together in a couple of music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here:

After his star-making appearance in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Sidharth Shukla starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai. The actor also participated in TV reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also featured in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. During the later stages of his career, Sidharth featured in several music videos, two of which were with his friend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Other than Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was last seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.