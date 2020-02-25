On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, A Shaandaar Throwback Pic From Alia Bhatt

Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter and Hrithik Roshan also wished Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, A Shaandaar Throwback Pic From Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt with Shahid Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights

  • Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday
  • Alia and Shahid co-starred in Shaandaar
  • "Love you to the moon and back," wrote Alia Bhatt
New Delhi:

On Shahid Kapoor's 39th birthday, the actor's friends, colleagues and fans posted warm wishes on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. One such wish came from Shahid's Shaandaar co-star Alia Bhatt. She posted a greyscale throwback picture from the sets of the 2015 film on her Instagram story. "Happiest birthday, dear Shahid Kapoor. Love you to the moon and back," read the caption on Alia's post. Other than Alia, Shahid's family members also posted lovely wishes for the birthday boy.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's wish here:

r4o9mb98

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput posted an adorable picture with the actor and she wrote: "Happy birthday to the love of my life." Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

latodbg8

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter shared a set of goofy pictures of the actor and he captioned it: "OG Mere bade miyan. Happy birthday, Bhaijaan."

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's post here:

OGMere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Hrithik Roshan posted a birthday wish for Shahid on Twitter. He wrote: "Happy birthday my fellow Kabir. Keep rocking man. Lots of love." Hrithik's character's name was Kabir in War, while Shahid played the titular role in Kabir Singh, Hence, the Kabir reference.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Johar's Takht, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, which was the remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a former cricketer, who wants to make a comeback in the sports scenario by joining the Indian cricket team. Jersey is scheduled to hit screens in August.

Comments
Alia BhattShaandaarShahid Kapoor

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com