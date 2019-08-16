On Saif Ali Khan's Birthday, Daughter Sara Writes, 'Love You So Much Abba'

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan may not be together with her father Saif Ali Khan on his birthday but she made a bit special for the actor by sharing a lovely picture of him with all his children - although Saif's not on social media. In a recent throwback picture, Saif is surrounded by his three children - Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan (with first Amrita Singh) and Taimur Ali Khan (with actress wife Kareena Kapoor). "Happiest birthday, Abba. I love you so much,' Sara captioned the post. Sara Ali Khan is currently filming Coolie No 1 with her team in Thailand while Saif Ali Khan, 49 today, is in London making Jawaani Jaaneman.

Here's Sara Ali Khan's post for Saif Ali Khan on his birthday:

Sara Ali Khan is the eldest of Saif's three children. She burst into the Bollywood scene with 2018 film Kadarnath closely followed by Simmba, one of the highest earning films of 2018. Sara Ali Khan then moved on to Love Aaj Kal 2, a sequel to Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is filming Coolie No 1 remake with co-star Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan in Thailand. Last week Sara celebrated her 24th birthday on the sets of the film with the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently trending for Sacred Games 2, which went live on Netflix on August 15. He plays the role of Sartaj Singh, one of the two protagonists, on the show. Apart from Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif has Laal Kaptaan and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior in the pipeline.

