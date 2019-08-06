Details About Saif Ali Khan And Tabu's Roles In Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif and Tabu with Alaia Furniturewalla on the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman. (Image courtesy: alaiaf_)

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, who are reuniting on the big screen after 1999 film Hum Saath-Saath Hain, in upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, will be seen in 'a never seen before avatar,' director Nitin Kakkar told news agency PTI. Jawaani Jaaneman, which marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla, is in work-in-progress stage and a part of the film was recently shot in London. Speaking about Saif and Tabu's roles in the movie, Nitin Kakkar told PTI, "You will see Saif in a never seen before avatar. And Tabu too will be seen differently. They are wonderful people to work with. It is a pleasure to work with them. It has been a great experience for me."

Asked about working with Saif Ali Khan, Nitin said, "It is a fun, soulful film. Saif is a witty, intelligent man and has great sense of humour. I am hoping our collaboration comes out great with a film that is fun yet soulful."

The National Award-winning director also said that the age of the actors do not matter to him if they justify the script. "For me actor's age group does not matter. We go by what the story demands and accordingly design the look as per the requirement," said Nitin.

The film, which is co-produced by Saif Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani, features Tabu in a cameo appearance while Saif will play the onscreen father of Alaia Furniturewalla. Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on November 29.

(With inputs from PTI)

