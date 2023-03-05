To Birthday Girl Rhea Kapoor, With Love From Dad Anil Kapoor

Image shared by Anil Kapoor. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

It is producer Rhea Kapoor's birthday today (March 5). The producer-stylist is celebrating her 36th birthday and wishes are flowing in from all quarters. On top of the list is a message from her father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor. On the happy occasion, Anil Kapoor has shared two pictures. The first is a throwback photo featuring him alongside Rhea as a child. The second and more recent image features her with actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon – the team of her upcoming film, The Crew. Along with the images, Anil Kapoor also shared a special birthday note.

In the note Anil Kapoor said: “It's your time to fly…You are fiercely independent, taking your own decisions…I don't think you need my arms to take care of you because now you're ready to take care of your Crew, your team and your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday, Rhea Kapoor!” Anil Kapoor's wife, designer Sunita Kapoor replied with heart emojis, as did actress Neetu Kapoor.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Sweetest ever,” with a heart emoji.

Mom Sunita Kapoor too posted a bunch of beautiful images of Rhea Kapoor on the occasion. She also wrote a special note for her daughter, calling her the “lifeline” of their family. Sunita Kapoor wrote: “Happy b'day to my most amazing daughter , to the lifeline of our family. The one who does everything so seemingly effortlessly but who puts her whole heart and soul into it. You make me so proud . Love you so much beta. May this year and all the years to come be full of light, love, success, happiness and good health.”

Rhea Kapoor is the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are her siblings. She is married to filmmaker Karan Boolani.

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor is producing The Crew next. She has previously produced Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. Rhea Kapoor is also one of the most sought-after stylists in Bollywood and the brains behind some of her sister Sonam's iconic fashion looks.