More Pics From Anil Kapoor's Birthday Party, Shared By Daughter Rhea

Rhea Kapoor posted this image of dad Anil. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor shared more pictures from dad Anil Kapoor's 66th birthday. She shared a carousal post on Instagram on Tuesday. The first picture features Rhea Kapoor's sister and actress Sonam Kapoor happily posing for the camera. The second shot is that of dad Anil Kapoor cutting the birthday cake. We also spotted Anil Kapoor's Ram Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff in the background. Rhea Kapoor also shared a few solo shots of herself. She also shared pictures of the dinner spread and the decor. Rhea Kapoor captioned the post: "24.12. I hope all are having a merry everything! Love, The Kapoors, Ahuja's and Boolanis."

In the comments section of Rhea Kapoor's post, Malaika Arora, who is dating Rhea's cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor, wrote: "Stunninggggggggggg."

See Rhea Kapoor's post here:

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday with his family in Mumbai on Saturday. He shared pictures from his birthday festivities on Instagram. The album also featured his wife Sunita Kapoor. "Cheers to another year around the sun with my life Sunita Kapoor. Thank you all for the love, warmth and wishes! Truly overwhelmed."

On Anil Kapoor's birthday, Sonam shared this image of dad Anil Kapoor with his grandson Vayu (Sonam and Anand Ahuja's son) and she wrote: "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you . You're the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter."

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. He co-starred with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in the Raj Mehta directorial. His upcoming films include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.