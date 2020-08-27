On Preity Zinta's Appreciation Post For Her Mother, A Comment From Hrithik Roshan

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta loves living with her mom Nilprabha Zinta and her latest entry on Instagram proves it. The actress, 45, is currently staying with her husband Gene Goodenough and her mom in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Preity shared an appreciation note for her mother, in which she described her as "an advisor, therapist, life coach, mentor and a friend." The photo shows Preity Zinta and her mom chilling in what appears to be a pool. "She's an advisor, therapist, life coach, mentor and a friend, all rolled into one... but I call her Mom. Love you, ma. I'm so happy you are here with me," wrote the actress in her appreciation note.

Reacting to Preity Zinta's post, Hrithik Roshan commented: "Sweet." Hrithik and Preity have co-starred in several films like Lakshya, Koi Mil Gaya and Mission Kashmir.

In Los Angeles, Preity Zinta has been growing vegetables at home with the help of her mother. The actress frequently shares glimpses of her kitchen garden. Recently, she introduced her fans to a "new addition" to her "ghar ki kheti" - green chillies. "I'm back with my ghar ki kheti folks. Kitchen Garden is growing and I cannot stop smiling. New addition are these spicy green chillies. Thank you, Ma for bringing so much greenery and joy into my life," she captioned the video.

In other clips, Preity Zinta can be seen picking bell peppers and tomatoes from her kitchen garden.

Preity Zinta has featured in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Veer-Zaara, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh and Dil Chahta Hai among many others