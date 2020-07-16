Hrithik Roshan's Morning Selfie Made Instagram's Day

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Highlights Hrithik posted a close-up selfie and wrote: "Morning"

Hrithik's post garnered over 15,000 comments in a few hours

The most adorable reactions came from Hrithik's parents

Hrithik Roshan's post on Thursday morning made our day. Not just ours but also Instagram's, of course. The 46-year-old actor posted a close-up selfie and captioned it simply with just one word: "Morning." That's all Hrithik Roshan had to do to send his Instafam into a tizzy. Hrithik's post has garnered over 15,000 comments in just a few hours. Preity Zinta, who co-starred with Hrithik in films such as Lakshya, Mission Kashmir and Koi... Mil Gaya, wrote "wow" and dropped the fire icons, which also turned out to be the most shared icon on Hrithik's post. Nushrat Bharucha, a self confessed fan of Hrithik, posted the heart-eyed emoji. The most adorable reactions came from Hrithik's parents - his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan wrote: "Super" while Hrithik's mom Pinkie wrote: "Good morning, my son." How cute!

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's Thursday post here:

By now we know that Hrithik loves sharing selfies. He trended a great deal for his post about getting a good dose of Vitamin D everyday: "Get your shot of sun. Every day. 10 mins. Find a way," he wrote.

Here's when Hrithik's thunder was stole by Zane, his pet dog.

Hrithik Roshan's love for selfies continued like this. He said the "black and grey and white" is a "sign of the times."

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action thriller War, ahead of which he starred in Super 30. Hrithik will next be seen in the next instalment of the superhero franchise - Krrish 4, which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.