Trending: Hrithik Roshan's Reply To Lata Mangeshkar's Special Message For His Family

Singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Hrithik Roshan occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, courtesy their adorable Twitter exchange. The veteran singer recently shared a special post for Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, late music director Roshan Lal Nagrath, on his birth anniversary on Twitter and posted the song Rahein Na Rahein Hum from the 1966 film Mamta that was sung by her and composed by Roshan Lal Nagrath. Reacting to her post, Hrithik Roshan shared a message of gratitude that prompted a Twitter exchange between the duo, where Lata Mangeshkar was all praise for the actor and his family.

Reacting to Lata Mangeshkar's moving post for his grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath, Hrithik tweeted on Tuesday: "Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heart-warming message, Lata ji. This is one of my favorite songs of Daduji's too." To this, the singer replied: "Namaskar Hrithik. Aapka kaam mujhe bahut accha lagta hai, aap ke Nagrath parivar ko main hamesha apna pariwar samajhti hun. Main har saal Roshan ji ki jayanti aur punyatithi par unke baare mein likhti hun. Woh sach mein ek bahut bade sangeetkar the (Hello Hrithik, I really like your work. I have always considered your Nagrath family as my own family. I write about Roshan ji on his birth and death anniversary every year. He was really a great music director)."

Hrithik, replying to Lata Mangeshkar's tweet, wrote this: "In meethe shabdo ke liye bahut shukriya, Lata ji. Aapne ye kehkar mera maan bhada dia hai (Thank you for such sweet words, Lata ji. You have increased my value by saying this)."

Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar and Hrithik Roshan's Twitter exchange here:

Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji this is one of my favorite songs of Daduji's too . https://t.co/EDG7vhX76Bpic.twitter.com/gl4tpTRWOZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 14, 2020

Roshan Lal Nagrath was a renowned music director, who was popular for his work in films like Barsaat Ki Raat, Dil Hi To Hai, Taj Mahal, Naubahar and Aji Bas Shukriya among many others. He also worked with Lata Mangeshkar on several projects in the past. His sons are also in the film industry - Rakesh Roshan is a director while his brother Rajesh is a music director.