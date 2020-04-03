Why Hrithik Roshan Thinks 'The Virus Should Be Afraid Of' Dad Rakesh

Hrithik Roshan with father Rakesh Roshan. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, on Friday, shared a demonstration of "the kind of resolve and determination we all need to have to fight in times like these," on his Instagram profile. The 46-year-old actor shared a video collage featuring his father Rakesh Roshan who can be seen doing various kinds of exercises throughout the video. Rakesh Roshan, who battled throat cancer last year, can be seen actively taking up fitness exercises, in the video. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Damn! That's My Dad. Never gives up. This is the kind of resolve and determination we all need to have to fight in times like these!" Hrithik, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, made a reference to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and wrote, "He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. Oh and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him. Very very afraid."

In January last year, Hrithik revealed through an Instagram post that father Rakesh Roshan had been "diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat."

In November last year, Rakesh Roshan opened up about his battle with cancer in an interview with Hindustan Times, in which he admitted that he was "scared" when he was told he had the cancer of the tongue. The actor-turned-filmmaker said, "I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. Tongue is the worst place to have cancer. You may not be able to drink water, coffee, tea. Even taste buds change and things may not taste to you as they should. I went through those hassles for 2-3 months."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Krrish 4 will be his next project as a director.