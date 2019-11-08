Rakesh Roshan On Battling Cancer: 'I Got A Bit Scared'

Hrithik Roshan posted this picture. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Highlights Tongue is the worst place to have cancer: Rakesh Roshan Rakesh Roshan said he lost 10 kilos during cancer treatment "It will take me another 6 months to be fully fit," he said

Hrithik Roshan's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan opened up about his battle with cancer in an interview with Hindustan Times, in which he admitted that he was 'scared' when he was told he had the cancer of the tongue. The actor-turned-filmmaker said, "I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. I said, 'I don't want to do all this.' Tongue is the worst place to have cancer. You may not be able to drink water, coffee, tea. Even taste buds change and things may not taste to you as they should. I went through those hassles for 2-3 months."

Rakesh Roshan, who beat cancer after several sessions of chemotherapy and through medicines, said that he lost 10 kilos during the treatment, of which he has regained 3 kilos. Rakesh Roshan, who last produced 2016 film Kaabil, told HT that he has resumed his fitness regime and he hopes to be 'fully fit' in another six months. "I lost 10 kilos but have regained 3 kilos now... I had become weak because in cancer treatment, your good cells also tend to die. Anyway now, I am much, much better. I have started gym 90 minutes every day. My personal trainer comes home, my stamina is back but yes, it will take me another 6 months to be fully fit."

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer in December 2018. "Doctors told me that I have lot of will power. I have had my share of hardships, In fact, we all in my family have undergone health issues. My wife was unwell in between. My father-in-law was indisposed. Sunaina had cancer, Hrithik underwent a brain surgery... Yes, I have had my share of hardships but I have come out of everything. I never give up," Rakesh Roshan added.

On the work front, Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Krrish 4 will be his next project as a director.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.