On Nysa's 21st Birthday, Ajay Devgn Shares Adorable Dad-Daughter Pic

Nysa with Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

On Nysa's 21st birthday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol wished their daughter in a super cute way. Ajay Devgn posted a picture with Nysa on his Instagram handle, on Saturday and he accompanied it with a note that read, "Happy Birthday, My little girl always! As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this birthday. PS - My List For You Included. Love you forever." Meanwhile, mom Kajol posted some super cute photos of her daughter Nysa with her pet pooch.

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

In her post for Nysa, Kajol wrote, "Happy 21st my darling.. may you always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life.. know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! BTW that last pic is how I look at you most days..."

Ahead of Nysa's 21st birthday, this is what Kajol posted.

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010. Nysa's parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan.

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Ajay Devgn talked about his daughter Nysa briefly. Ajay addressed the paparazzi culture and social media trolling. "You have grown up kids Ajay and your daughter is in the zone of social paparazzi, does that drive you mad that the paparazzi is clicking her wherever she goes," KJo asked Ajay Devgn. To this, the actor replied, "Of course, she doesn't like it. We don't like it. But you can't change it, so you live with it. It is what it is, it doesn't matter."