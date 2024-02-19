Ajay Devgn's Famjam Pic Featuring Kajol, Nysa, Yug And Mother Veena Devgn

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: AjayDevgn)

Ajay Devgn shared a perfect famjam picture on the occasion of his mother Veena Devgn's birthday on Monday. The picture features Ajay, his mother Veena Devgn, his wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug. In the picture, Yug can be seen kissing his grandmother on her cheek. Nysa can be seen dressed in an orange outfit. Ajay can be seen posing for the camera while Kajol looks at her mother-in-law. Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa... Happy birthday to you." Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his mother on his Instagram story. In the picture, Ajay and his mother can be seen twinning in black. Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "Your love is irreplacable Maa. Happy Birthday."

Kajol also shared an adorable post for her mother-in-law. Sharing a happy picture with Veena Devgn, Kajol wrote, "A mother by law who took her job seriously .. happy birthday Ma!" Take a look:

Just a couple of days back, Ajay shared a shirtless picture of himself. In the picture, Ajay's trimmed beard and tattoos truly complement his look. Hinting at a beach vacation, Ajay included palm tree, sun, anchor, and sea emojis in his caption. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan. A few weeks ago, the makers dropped the official teaser of the film, which also features R Madhavan and Jyotika. The supernatural thriller revolves around evil spirits and black magic. Lasting nearly two minutes, the teaser begins with R Madhavan's narration, where he seemingly portrays the role of the antagonist. The actor introduces himself to the audience through the narration. The clip concludes with R Madhavan flashing a sinister smile, with a few wound marks visible on his face. Sharing the teaser, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana!" Take a look:

Other upcoming movies featuring Ajay Devgn are Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Raid 2.