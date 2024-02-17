The Internet Is Smitten By This Shirtless Pic of Ajay Devgn

Image instagrammed by AjayDevgn. (courtesy: AjayDevgn)

Drop everything and head straight to Ajay Devgn's Instagram timeline. The actor has posted a shirtless photo. In the snapshot, the star can be seen standing near a door, wearing nothing but a pair of checkered white and black boxer shorts. His digital watch and stylish sunglasses add to the charm. Ajay's trimmed beard and tattoos truly complement the look. Hinting towards a beach vacation, Ajay included palm tree, sun, anchor, and sea emojis in his caption. The photo has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan. A few weeks ago, the makers dropped the official teaser of the film, which also features R Madhavan and Jyotika. The supernatural thriller revolves around evil spirits and black magic. Lasting nearly two minutes, the teaser begins with R Madhavan's narration, where he seemingly portrays the role of the antagonist. The actor introduces himself to the audience through the narration.

The video offers glimpses of a spooky house adorned with burning candles and terrifying sketches on the walls. R Madhavan in Hindi says, “They say the world is deaf. And yet they follow every word of mine. I am the darkness. I am the bowl of temptation. Sinister prayers…forbidden spells. I rule the nine circles of hell. I am the poison. I am the cure. I am the silent witness to everything that time has endured. I am the night. I am the twilight. I am the universe. I create, I sustain, I destroy, beware. They say there is no one I choose to spare. There is a game. Do you want to play? It has only one rule…No matter what I say you must not be tempted.”

The clip concludes with R Madhavan flashing a sinister smile, with a few wound marks visible on his face.

Other upcoming movies featuring Ajay Devgn are Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Raid 2.