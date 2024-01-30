Inside Suriya And Jyotika's Romantic Holiday In Finland

: Jyotika shared this image. (courtesy: Jyotika)

Celebrity couple Suriya and Jyotika had a gala time in Finland - their holiday destination for January. Jyotika shared a video on her Instagram and it's everything one can ask for this holiday season. The video begins with Suriya walking on the ice while Jyotika waves at the camera. The reel includes moments from their stay in what looks like an igloo, sleigh rides, ice baths, roaming around the snow-capped regions. They also cherished the view of the Northern Lights. The video has a few selfies featuring the lovely couple. It ends with Suriya digging into some hot soup. Jyotika wrote in the caption, "2024 - a year full of travel. January : Finland (Arctic circle). Special thanks to @kakslauttanen_arctic_resort and team for the warmth and hospitality!" Take a look:

Suriya and Jyotika never fail to set couple goals. On last Diwali, Jyotika shared a picture-perfect frame to wish their fans and followers Happy Diwali. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali!"

This was the picture Jyotika shared on Pongal and she wrote, "Happy Pongal, Happy Sankranthi and Happy Lohri to all." Take a look:

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He will also star in Kanguva.

Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya.