Inside Suriya And Jyotika's European Holiday

Jyotika and Suriya in a still from the video. (courtesy: jyotika)

Star couple Suriya and Jyotika are living their best lives in Europe, where they are currently holidaying. Jyotika curated moments from the family's holiday in her Instagram Reels. "Travel not to escape life...But for life not to escape us," Jyotika captioned the post. In the first reel, she wrote, "Faroe Islands - A summer in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean." The video has glimpses of family selfies, drives, lush green locations and picturesque landscapes. The video also has glimpses of their kids Diya and Dev. In another reel, Jyotika shared snippets from the family's time in Copenhagen, Denmark. They celebrated son Dev's birthday there. There are also clippings from their roller coaster and bicycle rides, subway journeys and lot more.

See the posts shared by Jyotika here:

Suriya and Jyotika, co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, got married in the year 2006. They are parents to a daughter named Diya and son Dev.

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He will also star in Kanguva.

Jyothika is prepping for her next Bollywood film - Sri. Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya.