Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn On Nysa Being Papped - 'Don't Like It But Can't Change It'

Ajay Devgn with Nysa. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn, who was Karan Johar's new guest, talked about success, failures and his love for films on Koffee With Karan 8. During the show, Ajay also talked about his and Kajol's daughter Nysa briefly. Ajay addressed the paparazzi culture and social media trolling. "You have grown up kids Ajay and your daughter is in the zone of social paparazzi, does that drive you mad that the paparazzi is clicking her wherever she goes," KJo asked Ajay Devgn. To this, the actor replied, "Of course, she doesn't like it. We don't like it. But you can't change it, so you live with it. It is what it is, it doesn't matter."

Speaking about social media trolling, Ajay Devgn added, "A few people talking rubbish about you does not mean the whole world thinks the same about you. If one is not trolled, social media doesn't work. If you are writing good things, no one is interested in reading it."

When asked if she wants to step into the film industry, Ajay Devgn replied, "Right now she doesn't want to be. I don't think she wants to. But tomorrow if something changes then they will run a 20-year-old interview that Ajay Devgn said this. But right now..."

Meanwhile, when Rohit Shetty was asked if his son wants to be in films, the filmmaker replied, "Yes. He wants to be in movies. He has made up his mind." When KJo added, "We have never seen your son. never seen your wife," Rohit Shetty replied, "Good things should be kept hidden from the world. That's the way we have been. I have never thrown a party. The last time I came to a party was your birthday, 2-3 years ago."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They welcomed son Yug in 2010 and are also parents to a daughter named Nysa, who they welcomed in 2003. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan.