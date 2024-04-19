Kajol's Pre-Birthday Post For Daughter Nysa: 'Today Is About How I Became A Mom'

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa, will turn a year older on Saturday (April 20). Ahead of her 21st birthday, Kajol shared a sweet pre-birthday post for her daughter Nysa and expressed gratitude about her motherhood journey. She shared a major throwback photo wherein a young Nysa can be seen lying on Kajol's lap. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Tomorrow is Nysa's 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself."

Kajol continued, " How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong. How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says. How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me " mama ".

Reflecting further, Kajol added, "It's like a call to arms for a very loved cause. How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started out from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. It's so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow now."

In a 2023 interview with Instant Bollywood, Kajol shared an anecdote about her daughter Nysa's response to a comment she made, saying, "My mother was one of those who used to say, ‘I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself.' And I told my daughter the same thing, and my daughter's answer was, 'No, I am having sons because I don't think I can handle a daughter like me.' I was like well, now you know Nysa, now you know."

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Ajay Devgn shared that Nysa currently has no plans to enter the film industry. "Right now she doesn't want to be (come into the acting world). I don't think she wants to be but tomorrow if something changes they will run a 20-year-old interview that Ajay Devgn said this but right now, there is zero per cent chance," he mentioned.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti, which also marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer. Last year, Kajol appeared in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial.