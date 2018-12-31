On New Year's Eve, Sonali Bendre Writes 'Looking Forward To Another Blow-Dry In 2019'

Sonali Bendre shared this photo (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre, who underwent several chemotherapy sessions as part of her treatment for cancer in New York, Instagrammed a throwback photo from before she had to cut off her hair, to write a heart-wrenching note. "Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back, maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019," read an excerpt from her post. Sonali's bitter-sweet post is about embracing 2019 with optimism and positivity: "This journey has been immense, and has taught me so, so much. From being in awe of the body's willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life's transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here's looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards," she wrote.

Sonali Bendre revealed she's diagnosed with cancer in July this year, when she also flew to New York for treatment. After months of treatment and undergoing chemotherapy sessions, the 43-year-old actress touched down in Mumbai at the beginning of this month, when her husband Goldie Behl confirmed that she's still recuperating. "Sonali is doing good. She is back for good. She is recovering very well. For now, treatment has ended. But the disease can come back so regular check-ups will be done," ANI quoted Goldie Behl as saying.

Read Sonali's post here:

The first photo Sonali Bendre shared after her chemotherapy sessions began in New York appears to be one from July, in which, she wrote: "The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally."

Later in August, she shared the prettiest "bald is beautiful" photo of herself, in which she featured with her best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi. Sonali earned a whole lot of love from the Internet for her post. "Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair," read an excerpt from her post.

In another post in September, Sonali Bendre also thanked Priyanka Chopra for suggesting the hairstylist, who helped her style her new look. A part of her post also read: "If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you."

Sonali Bendre had announced her homecoming with a note, in which she wrote: "The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval."

On December 3, Sonali Bendre was photographed being escorted out of the Mumbai airport by Goldie Behl, hand-in-hand. Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl are parents to a teenaged son named Ranveer.