On New Year's Eve, Sonali Bendre Writes 'Looking Forward To Another Blow-Dry In 2019'

Highlights
- "This journey has been immense," she added
- Sonali shared a throwback post from before she began chemo
- "Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair," she wrote
Sonali Bendre, who underwent several chemotherapy sessions as part of her treatment for cancer in New York, Instagrammed a throwback photo from before she had to cut off her hair, to write a heart-wrenching note. "Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back, maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019," read an excerpt from her post. Sonali's bitter-sweet post is about embracing 2019 with optimism and positivity: "This journey has been immense, and has taught me so, so much. From being in awe of the body's willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life's transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here's looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards," she wrote.
Sonali Bendre revealed she's diagnosed with cancer in July this year, when she also flew to New York for treatment. After months of treatment and undergoing chemotherapy sessions, the 43-year-old actress touched down in Mumbai at the beginning of this month, when her husband Goldie Behl confirmed that she's still recuperating. "Sonali is doing good. She is back for good. She is recovering very well. For now, treatment has ended. But the disease can come back so regular check-ups will be done," ANI quoted Goldie Behl as saying.
Read Sonali's post here:
Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back.... Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019! This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much.... From being in awe of the body's willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life's transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here's looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards... #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime
The first photo Sonali Bendre shared after her chemotherapy sessions began in New York appears to be one from July, in which, she wrote: "The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally."
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome." The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through. Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!
Later in August, she shared the prettiest "bald is beautiful" photo of herself, in which she featured with her best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi. Sonali earned a whole lot of love from the Internet for her post. "Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair," read an excerpt from her post.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
In another post in September, Sonali Bendre also thanked Priyanka Chopra for suggesting the hairstylist, who helped her style her new look. A part of her post also read: "If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you."
"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.
Sonali Bendre had announced her homecoming with a note, in which she wrote: "The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval."
They say "Distance makes the heart grow fonder". It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime. And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape..."
On December 3, Sonali Bendre was photographed being escorted out of the Mumbai airport by Goldie Behl, hand-in-hand. Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl are parents to a teenaged son named Ranveer.