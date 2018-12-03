Sonali Bendre Returns To Mumbai, 'Cancer Treatment Over For Now,' Says Husband Goldie Behl

Sonali Bendre shared this image.(Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre )

Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, returned to Mumbai on Monday morning and she is recovering," reports news agency ANI. Ms Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, where Goldie Behl told ANI that Sonali's treatment is complete for now but she will have regular check-ups. "Sonali is doing good. She is back for good. She is recovering very well. For now, treatment has ended. But the disease can come back so regular check-ups will be done," ANI quoted Goldie Behl as saying. Before returning to Mumbai, Sonali shared pictures of herself from the airport and shared an emotional homecoming note on social media. "I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try," read an excerpt from Sonali's post.

Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:

Sonali Bendre revealed that she has been diagnosed with "high grade cancer" in July this year. The 43-year-old actress shared a lengthy note on her Instagram, in which she wrote that she did not see this coming. "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming."

While Sonali was in New York, she hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. She even met veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (who was also in New York for medical treatment). Sonali also attended Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower. She frequently shared inspirational posts on her Instagram profile.

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Duplicate among others.