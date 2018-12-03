Sonali Bendre Returns To Mumbai, 'Cancer Treatment Over For Now,' Says Husband Goldie Behl

Highlights
Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, returned to Mumbai on Monday morning and she is recovering," reports news agency ANI. Ms Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, where Goldie Behl told ANI that Sonali's treatment is complete for now but she will have regular check-ups. "Sonali is doing good. She is back for good. She is recovering very well. For now, treatment has ended. But the disease can come back so regular check-ups will be done," ANI quoted Goldie Behl as saying. Before returning to Mumbai, Sonali shared pictures of herself from the airport and shared an emotional homecoming note on social media. "I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try," read an excerpt from Sonali's post.
They say "Distance makes the heart grow fonder". It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime. And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape..."
Sonali Bendre revealed that she has been diagnosed with "high grade cancer" in July this year. The 43-year-old actress shared a lengthy note on her Instagram, in which she wrote that she did not see this coming. "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming."
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
While Sonali was in New York, she hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. She even met veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (who was also in New York for medical treatment). Sonali also attended Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower. She frequently shared inspirational posts on her Instagram profile.
It's always lovely to be part of someone's special moment and more so when it's a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! #RedIsTheColourOfRebirth
Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai... thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits! #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi #Repost @priyankachopra Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @sophiet @danasupnick @mimi
Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Duplicate among others.