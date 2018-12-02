Sonali Bendre Writes Homecoming Note. 'Can't Wait To See You, Warrior Princess', Say Friends

Sonali Bendre Instagrammed this photo (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Highlights "I'm on my way back to where my heart is," wrote Sonali Sonali Bendre is on her way back to Mumbai "Let's never underestimate what distance teaches you," Sonali added

Actress Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, revealed she's on her way back to Mumbai in an emotional Instagram post and said: "I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try." Sonali Bendre shared pictures of her from what appears to be the airport and wrote: "It's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment." From Sonali's post, it appears that the she is returning to India on a break while the treatment continues. "The fight is not yet over...but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval. It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine," she added.

Sonali Bendre flew off to the Big Apple in July this year right after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer.

While Sonali Bendre is en-route Mumbai, her friends and colleagues just can't wait to welcome her back to the city. Preparations are on in full swing to ensure Sonali has a grand homecoming. In the comments section of Sonali's post, Farah Khan wrote: "Come home soon. Rushing to buy fish for you," while Sussanne Khan, who is one of Sonali's best friends, added: "Can't wait to see you my warrior princess. Love you too much." While Abhishek Bachchan gave a virtual hug to Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna sent out kisses.

Screenshot of Sonali Bendre's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Sonali Bendre made up for her absence in Mumbai with interesting posts on social media, all of which quickly went viral. Last month, she revealed how her teenaged son Ranveer has been keeping her book club up and running in Mumbai. Previously, she had written about Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi taking over Sonali's Book Club for her.

This year, Sonali Bendre spent an "unconventional" Diwali away from home and also really missed being by Ranveer's side on his 13th birthday.

Meanwhile, when in New York, she also hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner and also went to visit veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (also in New York for medical treatment). Sonali was also part of Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower. Sonali Bendre had earlier thanked Priyanka Chopra for suggesting the stylist, who helped Sonali with her new looks, which she often posts about.