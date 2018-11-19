Sonali Bendre's Son Ranveer Helps Actress In Keeping Her Book Club Up And Running In Mumbai

Sonali Bendre photographed with son Ranveer (Image courtesy: Instagram)

"Thank you for doing this. So proud of you," Sonali Bendre wrote for her son Ranveer, who helped the actress in keeping up with her book club duties in Mumbai. Sonali's Book Club is a digital book club started by Sonali on Facebook last year. She is currently in the US for cancer treatment. On Monday, actress Soha Ali Khan, Ranveer and author Neeha Gupta organised a Facebook Live at a book store in Mumbai to contribute to Sonali Bendre's book club, as a part of a Children's Day event. "Our first on ground activity for SBC Lil Ones! Thank you, Soha for being so effortlessly articulate (as always). Thank you, Neeha Gupta for giving us an insight into your book Different. And thank you, Ranveer for doing this live for me and SBC, you've always been around behind-the-scenes for SBC. It's nice to see you on camera for it! So proud of you," Sonali Bendre wrote on Instagram while sharing pictures from the event.

Neeha Gupta also shared the experience from the event.

Sonali Bendre moved to New York for treatment in July and in the meantime, her friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi took over the club for her. In August, the trio organised for a conversation as part of Sonali's Book Club, which was also live streamed on her Facebook profile.

While in the US, Sonali is also keeping the book club running. Here's how.

Sonali is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl and Ranveer is the couple's only child. The family celebrated Diwali together in New York.