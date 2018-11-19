Sonali Bendre's Son Ranveer Helps Actress In Keeping Her Book Club Up And Running In Mumbai

Highlights
"Thank you for doing this. So proud of you," Sonali Bendre wrote for her son Ranveer, who helped the actress in keeping up with her book club duties in Mumbai. Sonali's Book Club is a digital book club started by Sonali on Facebook last year. She is currently in the US for cancer treatment. On Monday, actress Soha Ali Khan, Ranveer and author Neeha Gupta organised a Facebook Live at a book store in Mumbai to contribute to Sonali Bendre's book club, as a part of a Children's Day event. "Our first on ground activity for SBC Lil Ones! Thank you, Soha for being so effortlessly articulate (as always). Thank you, Neeha Gupta for giving us an insight into your book Different. And thank you, Ranveer for doing this live for me and SBC, you've always been around behind-the-scenes for SBC. It's nice to see you on camera for it! So proud of you," Sonali Bendre wrote on Instagram while sharing pictures from the event.
Our first on ground activity for #SBCLilOnes! Thank you @sakpataudi for being so effortlessly articulate (as always). Thank you @neehagupta2002 for giving us an insight into your book #Different. And thank you @rockbehl for doing this Live for me and #SBC... you've always been around behind the scenes for SBC, it's nice to see you on camera for it! So proud of you! #SonalisBookClub
It was such a fun evening at @titlewavesbandra today with SBC Lil Ones - a post Children's Day celebration. We were discussing the book #different by @neehagupta2002 and the session was moderated by Ranveer Behl. Here is the link to the FB live chat. @iamsonalibendre https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=486065091884389&id=1737681253120103
Had an absolutely amazing time appearing for a facebook live, at @titlewavesbandra today, to contribute to @iamsonalibendre 's book club for the Children's Day special! Thank you @sakpataudi and ranveer for making it fun , was a privilege to be invited for this event :) Check out the full live, link in bio !
Sonali Bendre moved to New York for treatment in July and in the meantime, her friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi took over the club for her. In August, the trio organised for a conversation as part of Sonali's Book Club, which was also live streamed on her Facebook profile.
I've said it before and I'll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub
While in the US, Sonali is also keeping the book club running. Here's how.
Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemo and I couldn't read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew! The next book for SBC is set in the city I'm currently in, New York... it's called A Little Life by @hanyayanagihara. It's been nominated for so many literary awards and is a story of friendship and ambition. We've read books with female friendships before, but this is our first one on friendship among boys... Should be interesting. Can't wait to start reading it, and I hope you read it with me too. #SBCBookDiscussion #SBC #SonalisBookClub
Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub
Sonali is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl and Ranveer is the couple's only child. The family celebrated Diwali together in New York.